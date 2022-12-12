Skip to main content

Nets vs. Wizards: Betting Odds and How to Watch

The Brooklyn Nets will look to stay hot vs. the Washington Wizards
The Brooklyn Nets are looking to stay hot. The team has won their last three games, and have overtaken the Eastern Conference's fourth seed. This stretch of play has ignited some optimism that this Nets core could be good enough for a deep playoff run, especially if they make an upgrade at the deadline.

In what has been a rollercoaster year for Brooklyn, this recent stretch of play has been a major bright spot, and they will look to keep that going against a shorthanded Washington Wizards team.

Without Bradley Beal and Rui Hachimura, Washington is very talent depleted. Kyle Kuzma has played very well lately, but that has not been enough to string together many wins. Washington played the LA Clippers tough on Saturday, but ultimately faltered late in a losing effort.

Up against a hot Brooklyn team, the Wizards will look to get back in the win column as a major underdog. The Nets are favored for a reason, but as has been the story all year long in the NBA, anything can happen on any night.

How to Watch

This game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Washington and YES Network, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

Betting Odds

Spread: BKN -5.5, WAS +5.5

Money: BKN -225, WAS +188

Over/Under: 227.5

Odds curtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

