Nets Win Over the Lakers Means More Than You Think

Eric Webb

What if someone told you that the Nets this year are closer to taking it all than you think? Yeah you would probably think they’re crazy, but it’s not that farfetched if you think about it.

USATSI_14133067_153628568_lowres

If persuaded you also wouldn’t be alone in believing that. The Nets’ starting point guard, Spencer Dinwiddie, believes it, as confirmed on twitter. This season’s scoring leader retweeted this tweet from the @talkinnets page.

image0

Yes, they went there, but given the whole NBA shutdown due to the coronavirus all’s fair when it comes to considering takes like this. The Nets did beat the Lakers 104-102 in their last game on Tuesday and did it the gritty way. Both squads split the quarters, two apiece and the Nets went into the final period with an 87-80 lead.

Brooklyn performed well on both sides of the ball, but their defense was what won them that game against the 49-14 Lakers. In the fourth quarter the Nets’ defense resulted in the Lakers shooting 37.5% FG and 25% 3FG. Brooklyn also caused Los Angeles to turn the ball over 15 times, seven of which were from them stealing the ball.

This goes to show that the Nets can run with the best of them, and it shows in some categories more than others.

The Nets have the 8th best defense in the league, are 2nd in rebounding, 5th in offensive rebounding and 2nd in defensive rebounding. Not to mention the Nets are currently the 7th seed in the East WITHOUT Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, so imagine what they could do with them.

