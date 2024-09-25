Nets' Cui Driven by NBA Glory, Not Money
In today's modern NBA, there are two different types of players.
Many long for the opportunity to hoist the Larry O'Brien, entrenching themselves as champions in one of the most historical sports leagues in the world. Others prioritize dollar signs over everything, chasing the bag to ensure comfortable futures for their families.
The Brooklyn Nets' new addition Yongxi Cui falls into the first category, as explained in a recent article from Xinhuanet.
"Since the salary is about the same as in the CBA, but I get the opportunity to play on such a prestigious platform, it's a great deal," Cui said. "I'm not at the age where I think much about money."
Ahead of his first real professional basketball action outside of China, Cui remains focused on developing as a player.
"My mindset is in a good place. I don't know how long I'll be able to play here, but I believe the longer I stay, the more I can improve and help both myself and the Chinese national team," he said.
The 21-year-old starred overseas, tallying 15.7 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while a member of the Guangzhou Loong Lions. After spending the NBA 2K25 Summer League with the Portland Trailblazers, Cui is ready to prove he belongs on basketball's biggest stage.
"When the core players drive and swing the ball out, you need to hit the shot. If you can't do that, they won't trust you with the ball in the future," he said. "It's all about focus and execution."
Cui embarks on his quest to make Brooklyn's roster once the Nets' training camp begins Oct. 1 in Southern California.
