Nets' Ziaire Williams Reacts to Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis Blockbuster Trade
Sunday's league-altering agreement between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks sent the NBA world into a frenzy.
Once the news dropped, courtesy of Shams Charania, that Luka Doncic had been traded for Anthony Davis, countless big-name players instantly took to social media to express their thoughts.
Following Monday's practice, Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams offered his own opinions on the shocking development.
“Shoot, Luka, I thought they were already building his statue,’’ Williams said via Brian Lewis. “Hey man, that’s the NBA for you. Nobody’s safe, and everybody has their own vision of what winning looks like. So yeah, you just never know.”
Williams' logic may soon be applied to his teammates, specifically Nic Claxton or Cam Johnson. The former has recently become a target of the new-look Lakers while the latter has been subject to trade rumors since this past offseason.
Joining Williams in disbelief was Day'Ron Sharpe, Claxton's backup and another potential fit for Los Angeles' void at the five-spot.
“Ain’t nobody safe,” Sharpe said. “Luka Doncic, I never expected him to not be playing for the Mavs. It still doesn’t feel right, you know? It’s like Klay Thompson said, when LeBron [James] went to the Heat; you never expect him to leave the Cavaliers. But at the end of the day, it’s just business, though.”
The transactions involving Doncic and Davis, as well as De'Aaron Fox's move to San Antonio, emphasize the cliché that's constantly thrown around in professional sports.
"It's a business."
While that phrase has been proven time and again, it doesn't prevent Brooklyn's head coach from letting the reality become a distraction.
“We can control what we can control,’’ Jordi Fernandez said. “These are things you don’t have much control [over]. Keep doing your job, keep being positive, have good practice, get better, it’s all we can do.”
As more information is revealed regarding the shocking swap, Fernandez's comments grow even more fitting.
Now that fans know Dallas' head coach and former Nets legend Jason Kidd wasn't consulted on the decision, Brooklyn's lead man appears all the wiser.
The NBA trade deadline is this Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.