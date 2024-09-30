Knicks' Mikal Bridges Rumored to Pass on Two-Year Extension; Impact on the Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets' pot of New York Knicks draft capital got a little sweeter on Sept. 27. After dealing five future first-round picks and one first-round pick swap for Mikal Bridges, the Knicks went all-in on former Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. New York has cemented itself as a serious contender in 2024-25, but beyond a three-year window, things seem murky.
A better situation couldn't have presented itself to rebuilding Brooklyn, who got even more positive news last night.
"The indication I’ve gotten just from talking to people is that there is not going to be an extension," said ESPN insider Bobby Marks on The Hoop Collective podcast. "That he will wait until next year to look at what the extension... because he's limited as far as the six-month rule as far as what he can extend for."
Bridges' decision to hold off on a potential re-up bodes well for the Nets because nothing is certain in today's modern NBA. The less definitive New York's future is, the more valuable that future draft capital gains.
"Next year, he can extend for four years. It just gives him more flexibility. That could certainly change by October 21st. Maybe this trade does change that thinking. This was talking to people before this [Karl-Anthony Towns] trade happened."
While it’s unlikely that Bridges won’t sign a second contract with the Knicks, his future will ultimately be decided by the team's on-court performance. Should the revamped New York squad underperform and trigger an early split with the Villanova star, Nets general manager Sean Marks will further cement his reputation as a mastermind, making this summer’s moves look even more brilliant in hindsight
