Brooklyn Nets Drew Timme Makes CBS Sports' All-NBA Summer League Team
The Brooklyn Nets did not have much to rave about coming out of the 2025 NBA Summer League with a 1-4 record. However, one player that the Nets would have a lot to be proud of is the Summer League's second-leading scorer, second-year forward Drew Timme.
For his valiant efforts, Timme would not only earn recognition from the fans on social media but also from CBS Sports, with the Nets' 24-year-old forward being nominated for their All-NBA Summer League selections. Timme would be listed on the All-Las Vegas Summer League second team, along with notable scorers like Dallas Mavericks Cooper Flagg and Houston Rockets Reed Sheppard.
A former Gonzaga Bulldog, Timme would be signed to the Brooklyn Nets following a short run with the Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings' G League team. Spending time last season with both the Nets' regular season roster and the Long Island Nets as well. While he would not make the Brooklyn roster until late in the season, the former Bulldog still showed some great flashes in his short time in the NBA, giving fans a glimpse of what could become of Timme in Brooklyn.
Coming into this year's NBA Summer League, Nets fans were poised to watch their newly acquired five rookie draft picks, although only four would play in the NBA mini-camp; however, it would be Drew Timme to steal the show for the Nets and erupt as their leading scorer in every game he was a part of.
Timme averaged 25.3 points in Las Vegas, ranking second behind CBS Sports Summer League MVP Kyle Filipowski. The 6-foot-10 forward would also log an eight-rebound and 2.7 assist per game average to accompany his solid scoring.
"This strong showing could be used as a springboard heading into the season," said Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports.
If Timme can continue to look this good through fall training camp, then there should be no reason why the Nets cannot find him a spot on their roster for the 2025-26 season.