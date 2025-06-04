Lakers Still Favorites to Land Brooklyn Nets Big Man
The breakup between the Brooklyn Nets and big man Nicolas Claxton seems imminent as we get closer to free agency this summer. Claxton, who signed a four-year extension last summer, has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers' hunt for a rim-running big man in hopes of bolstering their roster for next season.
Claxton is coming off his fourth season as a starter, logging 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He's been regarded as one of the best shot blockers in the league, going for 1.4 blocks this season, which was a small decline from his 2.1 block minimum in the two seasons prior.
Since the Nets' offseason began, Claxton has been at the forefront of trade proposals linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, with a couple of NBA writers also being on board with the possibility of this move during the summer.
Forbes NBA writer Evan Sidery took to his X account to discuss the potential targets for Los Angeles this offseason: "The Lakers are targeting an athletic rim-running big man. After the voided trade for Mark Williams, two names to keep a close eye on this summer are Nic Claxton and Daniel Gafford. Brooklyn has been open to moving Claxton."
With Luka Doncic seemingly in the driver's seat of the Lakers team next season, the main focus is to get an athletic big man to complement his play style for the foreseeable future.
NBA Writer Matt Moore also chimed in on the Lakers rumors with Nic Claxton, “Multiple Lakers outlets have reported on ‘theoretical’ trades involving Nets center Nic Claxton, and that’s not a coincidence. Claxton provides an athletic veteran floor runner who can switch to put next to Luka, the Nets and Lakers have done deals before, multiple times, and Claxton is likely ready to be on a contending team.”
Claxton is set to make $26 million next season, which could be considered a bargain compared to other centers that the Lakers are interested in. It seems an exit from Brooklyn is on the horizon for the big man, and a future on the West Coast is near.