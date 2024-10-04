Nic Claxton Out For Nets' First Preseason Game
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernández said that star center Nic Claxton will not play in the team's first preseason game against the LA Clippers. The Nets have begun training camp and will take on the Clippers in LA on Oct. 8.
"We’ve had Nic (Claxton) with hamstring soreness, but we're not concerned about it. We're just more aiming (for) the first game of the season and doing what we believe is best just for him to be ready there," Fernández said. "He's not gonna play the first (preseason) game. He didn’t play in the scrimmage yesterday and I don’t remember about the day before. But it’s just soreness and what we’re doing is just precautionary."
Claxton recently signed a four-year, $97 million contract this offseason to stay in Brooklyn, and the center now entering his sixth NBA season will be a part of a Nets team in a rebuild.
Trendon Watford and Day'Ron are also being assessed with hamstring issues, according to Fernández. It seems like the team's frontcourt will be limited for the first preseason game, opening up more opportunities for players looking to make the final roster.
Brooklyn will play its first preseason game on the road before traveling back to the Barclays Center to take on the Washington Wizards. From there, the Nets will play the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, and will then play their final preseason game at home against the Toronto Raptors. Brooklyn's regular season begins Oct. 23 on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.
