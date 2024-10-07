Noah Clowney Hopes to Breakout for Nets
The Brooklyn Nets didn't see much from No. 21 overall pick Noah Clowney last season as he was sidelined for most of the year with injuries, but the 20-year-old envisions more for himself in Year 2 of his NBA career.
Clowney hopes that his availability will help him make more of an impression with the team this season.
"I feel like that’s what we’ve been doing during the summer,” Clowney said via New York Post reporter Brian Lewis. “I’ve been working during the summer. So, I think they see me in Summer League, things like that. You’re obviously always open to making a good impression of any chance I can.”
Clowney played in only 23 games for the Nets in his rookie season, averaging 5.8 points per game for Brooklyn.
Considering the fact that the Nets didn't bring in any draft picks this summer, Clowney is still seen as a big part of Brooklyn's future. In a way, last year was a redshirt season because he only played in about a quarter of the team's games. Now, he should expect to see more playing time as he stays healthy and looks to prove why he belongs on the team for the long-term future.
Clowney and the Nets play in their preseason opener tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET.
