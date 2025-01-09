Noah Clowney Shines Despite Nets Loss to Pistons
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Detroit Pistons, 113-98 last night in what is now the team's third straight loss. The 15-point defeat was close after the first quarter, with the Pistons up by just two, however Detroit stepped on the gas, leaving the Nets in the dust for the rest of the game.
The loss could be a positive for Brooklyn fans, based on the idea that the Nets are a rebuilding team focusing on the 2025 NBA Draft. While the team plays out the season, the focus is also on developing the young core. One player in that core who shined last night was Noah Clowney.
Drafted 21st overall in 2023, Clowney has taken a step this season by increasing his numbers across the board. In 21.3 minutes per game, he's averaging 9.4 points and 3.8 rebounds on 38.5% shooting from three. Against the Pistons, Clowney may have had the best game of his young career.
The 20-year-old led both sides with a career-high 29 points while also putting up six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He shot an efficient 9-for-20 from the field and 5-for-11 from three.
The performance adds to a list of games where Clowney has shown his potential to be a main piece in Brooklyn's young group. Head coach Jordi Fernandez has given him more opportunities this season, starting the sophomore in eight of the Nets' 27 games appeared in thus far. Last season, he started in just four of 23 games played in the NBA.
The hope is that Clowney becomes more consistent in the scoring department. His shot is already looking improved, and his percentages this season compared to last season show that.
