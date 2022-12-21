Paolo Banchero Reveals Humbling Experience Playing Kevin Durant

Paolo Banchero is an absolute phenom of a rookie, but even he managed to find himself humbled by Kevin Durant. In an episode of The Old Man and The Three podcast, Banchero revealed just how much Durant humbled him in their first matchup against each other.

"Playing against KD was kind of like my little welcome to the NBA moment," Banchero said. "I guard him for most of that game and it was really just nothing you could do. You know, some guys get to the line a bunch or play with the refs and get calls and that's how they get 14 points from the line. KD was straight business. Wasn't saying nothing to the refs, had four or five free throws, but he had 45, so most of those was buckets. I think he missed five shots that game. So just, experiencing that and having to guard him, he was the first player I think I've guarded in my life where there was nothing I could do. Usually, a guy can make some shots on me, but I can fluster him a little bit, I can get into him, make him miss here or there. But that was just like, he don't even see me right now... it was crazy. Seeing that in person was OD."

To put this into perspective, Paolo Banchero is a rookie averaging 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists - those are rookie LeBron James type numbers by Banchero. The stories that NBA Players have of how unguardable Kevin Durant shows why he's so truly revered in the league. Playing against Kevin Durant is just a different experience.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry