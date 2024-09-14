Potential Nets Target Jimmy Butler's Situation Reminiscent of Another Star
As Jimmy Butler's relationship with the Miami Heat continuously appears to sour, the 34-year-old's situation offers a sense of nostalgia. Almost as quickly that headlines rolled out annointing Butler as the next face of the Brooklyn Nets, similar reports emegerged labeling him a Golden State Warriors trade target.
A situation like this has played out before. Back in 2018, a disgruntled Kawhi Leonard was dealt to the Toronto Raptors despite staying mim on his free agency plans for the following summer. Leonard and the Raptors went on to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy and be crowned NBA Champions, marking the final time he was seen in a Toronto uniform. Just months after the feat, Leonard signed a max contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and has played on the West Coast ever since.
This example is why Nets fans shouldn't lose any sleep over Golden State's desire to pair Butler with Stephen Curry. Even if it happens, that doesn't eliminate Brooklyn as a highly-regarded destinaton for the veteran forward in 2025. Butler will presumably land wherever will pay him the most, given he will be 36 years old at the beginning of next season and will be in search of long-term security over anything else.
The Nets have the luxury of staying content and exercising patience while still landing one of the league's top players in less than calendar year. Their chances appear great, but many chips still have to fall before Butler suits up at the Barclays Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.