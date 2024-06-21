Potential Nets Trade Target off the Market: What Happens Now?
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey has been traded to the Chicago Bulls for guard Alex Caruso, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Thursday. Giddey had been rumored to be moved from OKC for a while, and they get back a great defensive piece in Caruso. As for Chicago, they get a young facilitator, someone who the Brooklyn Nets could have targeted to fix their hole at the point guard position.
The Nets and Bulls ended their seasons in similar situations. They both failed to make the playoffs with rosters consisting of a mix of young assets and experienced veterans. Chicago is taking the first step in resetting the roster and building around younger players, whereas Brooklyn has yet to pick a direction.
The Nets currently employ Dennis Schroder as their starting point guard, while he had a productive 2023-24, a deal that would have gotten them Giddey complements star guard Cam Thomas, who averaged 22.5 points at 22 years old.
It isn't the end of the world for the organization, but it's a misstep. Sure, Giddey's past allegations and rough fit in OKC could have been a turnoff for teams, but that's exactly what it was: a rough fit. The Australian point guard would have a new opportunity to thrive on the Nets, and it would incentivize the team to officially start their rebuild.
Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists during a season in which the Thunder claimed the top seed in the Western Conference. A true point guard, Giddey was starting on the wing next to ball-dominant stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Chicago gives him a new opportunity to bring the ball up the floor and show why he was selected so high in the 2021 NBA Draft.
From here, the Nets can either try to pursue another young point via the trade market or free agency, trade into the draft for a facilitator, or stick with Schroder. All three options are possible and very realistic, as Brooklyn has yet to pick a real direction, refusing to trade Mikal Bridges.
It was a missed opportunity for the Nets, but there will be other opportunities down the line. Hopefully, they'll take advantage of whatever comes next.
