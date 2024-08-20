Predicting Nets Star Cam Thomas's Stats For the 2024-25 Season
Brooklyn Nets star Cam Thomas is entering his fourth NBA season, and his first as the definitive star of the Nets. The 22-year-old shooting guard averaged 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists last season, making a case for the Most Improved Player Award.
This season, Thomas will have an opportunity to take on an even bigger role after Brooklyn traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in June. Unfortunately, with that comes the rebuild, and the Nets come into the 2024-25 season with a 19.5 win total.
With that comes more touches for Thomas, even with Bridges, he was still able to hit 22.5 points per game, and his numbers could increase even more with this opportunity.
The only flaw in Thomas's game is his playmaking ability. He is an elite scorer without a doubt, however just 2.9 assists per game, even as a shooting guard, is particularly low considering the amount of possessions he would have as the primary option.
Given his statistics last season, and his situation this year, expect Thomas's averages to hover around 26 points per game, four rebounds, and four assists. The scoring would jump with his other stats, but as a shooting guard, don't expect much else outside of scoring. Thomas should be poised for another impressive season with the rebuilding Nets.
