Promising Brooklyn Nets Prospect Continues to Struggle in Summer League
Once the Brooklyn Nets dealt Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, immense opportunity opened up for the younger members of their roster. One in particular, 2023 first round selection Dariq Whitehead, was supposed to take a jump in his development after his rookie campaign was cut short due to left shin surgery.
Many viewed the summer league as Whitehead's chance to cash in on the uber potential he displayed at Duke, but that chance has yet to be taken advantage of.
Through three games, the 19-year-old has only connected on four of his 24 shot attempts, averaging just over five points per contest. Meanwhile, returning Nets summer-leaguers Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney have taken full advantage of their opportunities, giving reason for optimisim ahead of a surely rough next season in Brooklyn.
What has caused Whitehead to struggle so mightily?
A large chunk of the disappointment must be attributed to the surgery. Rehabbing is an extremely vigorous task, and can absolutely be used as an answer for the apparent lack of improvement.
Whitehead essentially receives a mulligan for his rookie season in the NBA. He only apepeared in two games before being shut down for the season, so his "welcome to the league" moments will rear their ugly heads in his sophomore campaign.
Through a glass-half-full lens, Whitehead will have all the opportunity he needs to return to pre-injury form. The 2024-25 Nets will be mainly focused on seeing what young talent is capable of sticking around long-term, paving way for excused mistakes and lapses in development.
These things take time. Patience has to be the virtue for Whitehead.
