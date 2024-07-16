Proposed Trade Sends Ziaire Williams to Brooklyn Nets
Before the Brooklyn Nets rebuild even started, the Memphis Grizzlies were rumored to be interested in acquiring backup center Day'Ron Sharpe. Since the apparent desire to acquire the 22-year-old, Memphis drafted Zach Edey in the 2024 NBA Draft and Brooklyn handed starting center Nic Claxton a 4-year $97 million contract.
In a trade proposed by Mark Nilon of Beale St. Bears, the Grizzlies could send Ziaire Williams to the Nets in exchange for Sharpe. Packaging Williams with a second round pick, as proposed in Nilon's mock trade, should not sway Brooklyn to move Sharpe.
Fresh off of a 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game campaign, Sharpe has the ability to raise his trade value exponentially come next season. Now firmly in teardown mode, Brooklyn will likely be one of if not the worst team in all of basketball in 2024-25, allowing Sharpe to pick up empty calorie stats. This is, of course, if the Nets have a real desire to move him.
While the franchise committed long-term to Claxton, that does not eliminate a potential role for Sharpe. The two have coexisted since Sharpe was drafted in 2021, and would supply Brooklyn with a solid 1-2 punch at the center position.
In terms of what Williams would bring to the Nets, the former 10th overall selection in 2021 holds career averages of 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He does carry solid upside, but not enough to motivate Brooklyn to deal Sharpe.
General manager Sean Marks is a shrewd operator, making it highly unlikely that a deal like this ever comes to fruition.
