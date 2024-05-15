Reflecting on the Nic Claxton-Joel Embiid Matchup
Nets center Nic Claxton has not only dueled with Joel Embiid during the season, but he dueled with him in the playoffs when the Philadelphia 76ers star was in his 2022-23 MVP campaign. Before their matchup in the playoffs, for those who keep an eye out for the battles in the paint in the NBA, they were both called for double technical fouls for their 1-on-1 altercation when the Nets took on the Sixers in January.
After their matchup in the playoffs, with the Philadelphia 76ers drastically overwhelming the Brooklyn Nets because of their depth, Claxton admitted that he takes this matchup with Embiid "very personal" according to the Nets Kingdom Podcast.
When we evaluate the scoring statistics between Embiid and the rest of the league, no primary center has averaged more points than him since his rookie season in 2016-17. Rather than having the MVP drop 50 points on him, Claxton was crucial in holding Embiid to 14 points on 39% shooting in Game 3 of their 2023 playoff matchup. Embiid is not only the best scoring big man in the NBA, but he is one of the best scorers in the league overall after winning the scoring title for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. No matter what, Embiid is going to get to the free-throw line, so whenever there is a chance he shoots less than 40% in a 14-point scoring outing, it is very impressive.
