Report: Brooklyn Nets Could Finalize Contract with Ime Udoka Today

The Brooklyn Nets have been widely expected to hire former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace the recently fired Steve Nash, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that deal could happen as soon as Thursday.

During a recent appearance on ESPN, Wojnarowski spoke on the Ime Udoka situation, saying the Nets were optimistic about the basketball fit, and his ability to get their organization back on track. Udoka's own recent controversy and suspension is something many have pointed to as a reason the Nets should look elsewhere, but the organization seems to have settled on the former Celtics coach, despite Sean Marks' comments that the team was still weighing their options.

Another recent report revealed that Brooklyn did not speak with former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, and that all signs point towards Udoka receiving the job.

The timing is very poor for the Nets right now, because while the Udoka hiring would already have been met with criticism, it is coming at a time when Kyrie Irving has dominated the news cycle for sharing antisemitic content on his social media platforms.

Trying to manage all of this at once, the Brooklyn Nets currently have several distractions off the court, while putting out a poor product on the court. The team hopes they can put all of this behind them and get their season back on track, but that feels unlikely at this point.

