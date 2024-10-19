Report: Brooklyn Nets Waive Former Lottery Pick Killian Hayes
After not appearing in a single preseason game with the Brooklyn Nets, Killian Hayes, the former seventh-overall selection in 2020, has been waived per Shams Charania.
Following his split from the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 8, Hayes joined the Nets midway through the summer before signing an Exhibit 10 deal on Sept. 20. He averaged 6.9 points and 4.9 assists per game in his final season with Detroit.
The combo guard will reportedly join Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, to continue rehabbing his hip while pursuing an NBA contract.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez pointed to the 23-year-old's health as the reason why fans have yet to see him suit up in a Nets uniform.
"I would love to [play him], but we'll assess him when we get back and see what we can do right there," Fernandez said Wednesday. "We're not going to rush him because his health is our priority. … No need to risk. He's done a good job."
Hayes' addition to Long Island continues an ongoing trend from the Nets' general manager Sean Marks, who has made bolstering the G League affiliate's roster a high priority following the commitment to a rebuild back in July.
Veteran guard Shake Milton's strong preseason performance likely made Hayes expendable, providing Brooklyn with a strong depth piece while Fernandez continues to make his "dual point guard" experiment featuring Ben Simmons and Dennis Schröder work.
The Nets begin their regular season on Oct. 23 in a road matchup with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. EST.
