Report: 'Good Chance' Kyrie Irving Done With Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets finally suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games, but there's some speculation that it may be even more.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, there is a "good chance" Kyrie Irving may be finished as a Brooklyn Net.

"There are so many people within the organization who are so tired of the stuff of the floor," Friedell said. "I think it's a reason why Steve Nash we saw him in the last few months, dating back to last year, he was just like 'ugh, I can't believe I have to deal with all of this.' Day by day, Kyrie has eroded the trust within the organization. So I think as we sit here right now with this suspension ahead, there is a good chance he's played his last game there."

For as much as the idea of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing together sounds tantalizing, it just hasn't given any results. The duo was swept in the first round last season and weren't even on the floor together in the second round the season before it. He's even missed more games as a Net throughout his tenure than he's played - 111 games played and 128 games missed. At some point, it's just not worth the hassle for the Nets, especially when there are no results on the floor. Kyrie Irving is in his fourth season with the Brooklyn Nets, and the team has only been two in the second round once. One would have to imagine that the Lakers will be the first to call if Kyrie is done.

