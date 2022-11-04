Skip to main content
Report: 'Good Chance' Kyrie Irving Done With Brooklyn Nets

Report: 'Good Chance' Kyrie Irving Done With Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving may be finished as a Brooklyn Net

The Brooklyn Nets finally suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games, but there's some speculation that it may be even more.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, there is a "good chance" Kyrie Irving may be finished as a Brooklyn Net.

"There are so many people within the organization who are so tired of the stuff of the floor," Friedell said. "I think it's a reason why Steve Nash we saw him in the last few months, dating back to last year, he was just like 'ugh, I can't believe I have to deal with all of this.' Day by day, Kyrie has eroded the trust within the organization. So I think as we sit here right now with this suspension ahead, there is a good chance he's played his last game there."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For as much as the idea of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing together sounds tantalizing, it just hasn't given any results. The duo was swept in the first round last season and weren't even on the floor together in the second round the season before it. He's even missed more games as a Net throughout his tenure than he's played - 111 games played and 128 games missed. At some point, it's just not worth the hassle for the Nets, especially when there are no results on the floor. Kyrie Irving is in his fourth season with the Brooklyn Nets, and the team has only been two in the second round once. One would have to imagine that the Lakers will be the first to call if Kyrie is done.

Steve Nash Reacts to Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets

Kanye West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving

Nets React To Parting Ways With Steve Nash

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_19310582
News

Kyrie Irving Suspended: 'Unfit to be Associated With Brooklyn Nets'

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18223479
News

Report: Brooklyn Nets Could Finalize Contract with Ime Udoka Today

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18149266
News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy

By Joey Linn
USATSI_13987093
News

Kyrie Irving Takes 'Responsibility' but Doesn't Apologize

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18118469_168390270_lowres
News

Adam Silver Reacts to Kyrie Irving Not Apologizing Over Antisemitic Tweet

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19327152
News

Injury Updates: Nets Ben Simmons Not Traveling With Team

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19338019_168390270_lowres
News

ESPN Analyst Calls Nets Most Unlikeable Team in NBA History

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17224716
News

Marcus Smart Reacts to Ime Udoka to the Nets Report

By Joey Linn