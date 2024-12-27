Report: Grizzlies Interested in Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith Amid NBA Trade Season
The Brooklyn Nets already have a range of teams interested in their veterans amid NBA trade season. Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are expected to be the next players traded after the Nets moved point guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors almost two weeks ago.
The latest team to express interest in Finney-Smith is the Memphis Grizzlies. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Memphis is reportedly interested in acquiring the 31-year-old forward. Brooklyn attempted to shop Finney-Smith last season, but has lowered its asking price as the team tries to sell their players for future assets.
Averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 47.4% shooting from the field and 45.2% from three, Finney-Smith is seen as an impactful player for playoff teams and contenders. He can guard one through five and fit into a spot-up shooting role on offense. The veteran forward is making $14.9 million this season with a $15.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season.
Stein also reported that the Nets have shown interest in Grizzlies forward John Konchar. Konchar, receiving rotational minutes with Memphis just a few seasons ago, has seen a decline in playing time and production, averaging 2.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in just 12.1 minutes per game.
A trade involving Memphis acquiring Finney-Smith would likely include a first-round pick, especially given Konchar's lack of production. He signed a three-year, $18.5 million deal over the summer to stay with the Grizzlies. Konchar will hit unrestricted free agency in 2027.
