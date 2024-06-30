Report: Jazz Tried to Acquire Mikal Bridges Prior to Knicks Trade
Mikal Bridges was in trade talks during his last several months as a Brooklyn Net. The Nets went from acquiring an arrangement involving several first-round selections and Jalen Green from the Houston Rockets, to claiming they were unwilling to trade Bridges, to then trading him to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster deal over a span of six months.
Now that the trade to the Knicks is official, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Utah Jazz were working behind the scenes in an attempt to acquire Bridges as part of a larger plan to lure current free agent Paul George to Utah as well.
"The Utah Jazz have all the cap space, veteran salaries and exorbitant draft capital to add the type of co-stars — such as Mikal Bridges, once upon a time, whom the team attempted to land this week," Fischer said.
As things stand, the favorites to have George suit up for their team next season are the Los Angeles Clippers, the Orlando Magic, and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bridges averaged 15.6 points after the All-Star Game in Brooklyn while finishing the 2023-24 campaign shooting the ball at 44% from the field on the season. He also closed the season with 81 steals in 82 games and a posted defensive rating of 117.9.
