Report: Kyrie Irving No Longer A Nike Athlete

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving is a sneaker free agent.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic: Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent.

The news comes a few weeks after Nike released a statement, explaining the company has suspended its relationship with Irving.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antesemitism," Nike said in its statement. "To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened a disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

Nike suspended its relationship with Irving a day after the guard was suspended by the Nets for social media postings of a link to a film promoting antisemitic material. The team suspension stretched a total of eight games. The guard was required to complete a series of steps in order to be reinstated by the Nets, which he completed.

The company also disclosed that it will not release or launch Irving’s upcoming signature shoe, the Kyrie 8 - a show Irving tweeted out that the scheduled release was slated for Nov. 11.

Since being reinstated by the Nets, Irving has played in the last 11 contests. The guard is averaging 24.2 points, 4.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 0.9 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 17 games this season. He has started in all 17 games he’s appeared in this season.