Report: Kyrie Irving's Potential Return Date Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets had started to play fantastic basketball without Kyrie Irving, but it looks like the honeymoon period is over - the losing has begun. Fortunately, it seems like the team may be getting Kyrie Irving back as soon as Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving is close to finishing his completion process for a return to play. He will miss his eighth straight game for the Nets, and won't play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. ESPN spoke with the NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio about Irving's potential return.

"Kyrie is continuing his journey of dialogue and education," NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio said to ESPN. "He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects Antisemitism in any form, and he's dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding. He plans to continue this journey well into the future to ensure that his words and actions align with his pursuit of truth and knowledge."

The Nets have been in a very critical period since Irving's suspension. The team has reportedly grown increasingly frustrated at Ben Simmons, and has been at an impasse about potentially blowing things up. Hopefully, Irving's return can finally set the Brooklyn Nets on the right track again, because they desperately need some continued success.

