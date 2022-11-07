Skip to main content
Report: Lakers Have 'Significant Concern' Adding Kyrie Irving

Report: Lakers Have 'Significant Concern' Adding Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving to the Lakers isn't as guaranteed as it used to be.

There was once a time when it seemed inevitable that Kyrie Irving would join the Lakers. Those times seem to be all but done now.

According to a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Los Angeles Lakers have "significant concerns" about the idea of adding Kyrie Irving to their team, and haven't been focused at all about adding him. Amick interviewed various executives and other sources across the league for his report.

It's hard to really tell what the future holds for Kyrie Irving. Nets' owner Joe Tsai gave him repeated chances to condemn the antisemitic movie that he tweeted, but Irving never took the opportunity. After so many chances, the Nets ultimately suspended him for a minimum of five games, with a list of demands in order to be reinstated.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At that point, it's less about the movie and more about Kyrie Irving refusing to adhere to a simple apology. The pushback Irving gave was a bad look not only for the Brooklyn Nets, but for the entire NBA. As a result, he was suspended, had his newest shoe pulled from Nike, and continues to face consequences. There's a good chance this won't be the end for Irving though, because anyone who is supremely talented at something almost always gets a second chance. The next few weeks for Kyrie Iriving will set the tone for everything to follow.

Steve Nash Reacts to Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets

Kanye West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving

Nets React To Parting Ways With Steve Nash

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19307552
News

Injury Update: Ben Simmons Available for Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19308109_168390270_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Receives Upgraded Injury Status Against Dallas Mavericks

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19359167
News

Report: Entire NBA to 'Re-engage' Nets on Kevin Durant Trade

By Joey Linn
USATSI_12182429
News

LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant's Performance vs. Hornets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_16243705
News

Ben Simmons Reveals Shocking Doc Rivers Story

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17899706_168390270_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Opens Up About Mental Health Struggle on 76ers

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19324340
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

By Chris Milholen
Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 11.00.20 PM
News

LeBron James Reveals Thoughts on Kyrie Irving's Antisemitic Posts

By Joey Linn