Report: Lakers Have 'Significant Concern' Adding Kyrie Irving

There was once a time when it seemed inevitable that Kyrie Irving would join the Lakers. Those times seem to be all but done now.

According to a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Los Angeles Lakers have "significant concerns" about the idea of adding Kyrie Irving to their team, and haven't been focused at all about adding him. Amick interviewed various executives and other sources across the league for his report.

It's hard to really tell what the future holds for Kyrie Irving. Nets' owner Joe Tsai gave him repeated chances to condemn the antisemitic movie that he tweeted, but Irving never took the opportunity. After so many chances, the Nets ultimately suspended him for a minimum of five games, with a list of demands in order to be reinstated.

At that point, it's less about the movie and more about Kyrie Irving refusing to adhere to a simple apology. The pushback Irving gave was a bad look not only for the Brooklyn Nets, but for the entire NBA. As a result, he was suspended, had his newest shoe pulled from Nike, and continues to face consequences. There's a good chance this won't be the end for Irving though, because anyone who is supremely talented at something almost always gets a second chance. The next few weeks for Kyrie Iriving will set the tone for everything to follow.

