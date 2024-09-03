Report: Nets and Chinese Guard Agree to Two-Way Contract
Rumors and reports from Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily and Chinese basketball media are signaling that Chinese basketball player and NBA Summer League prospect Yongxi 'Jacky' Cui and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-way contract. Cui had previously played the NBA Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers after being given an Exhibit 10 contract, but it seems as though the 21-year-old has found a new home in the NBA.
Cui was impressive during NBA Summer League and the G League Elite Camp, hitting 23 of 25 threes at the camp while averaging 3.0 points in 7.7 minutes across three summer league games. In a game versus the Philadelphia 76ers, Cui hit back-to-back threes, finishing with six points in eight minutes of game time.
Although the stats aren't necessarily eye-popping, Cui's high-volume shooting and young age suggest potential in the NBA. He previously played for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 52.0% from the field and 36.5% from deep last season.
Cui's measurables suggest he has the NBA frame as a shooting guard, coming in at 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and 34" max vertical. After attending the NBA Global Academy in Australia, Cui went to the CBA before signing with Portland after going undrafted in June.
Reports have not officially confirmed that he's signed the deal, but all signs are pointing to Cui taking up one of Brooklyn's two-way spots, adding another young player to a rebuilding franchise.
