Report: Nets Are ‘Planning on Going Star Searching’ This Summer
Déjà vu has been a consistent feeling surrounding the 2024-25 Brooklyn Nets in many facets.
Last night, the team nearly blew a massive lead for the second time in less than a week, again creating the feeling that no lead is ever safe.
After dealing Dennis Schroder, Brooklyn brought in D'Angelo Russell, who is quickly filling the void of the "overachieving veteran guard" left by Schroder. Another familiar impression.
And now, in perhaps the grandest portrayal of déjà vu, Brian Windhorst reported the Nets are "planning on going star searching either in free agency or by using that room to acquire a big name via trade."
In a recent article on ESPN+, the NBA insider delved into Brooklyn's desire to add a big name this summer, eerily reminiscent of moves made in 2013 (Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett) and 2019 (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving).
"Brooklyn has made it known it sees [Cam] Johnson as either a very good fit as a role player next to a star or an attractive player to use in a trade to get that star, sources said," Windhorst wrote.
Jimmy Butler reportedly feels disgruntled in Miami, sparking rumors of his interest in joining the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Meanwhile, speculation about the Nets pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo has circulated persistently throughout the season. Potentially targeting both stars aligns closely with recent reports from Windhorst, suggesting the Nets may be plotting a bold move to reshape their roster.
"[The Nets] like [Johnson] as a player and a person and all that, but they built his contract specifically to be able to trade him by next summer," a rival executive said in the ESPN article.
If this proves true, it will become clear that Brooklyn never intended to undergo a full-fledged long-term rebuild. The Nets' situation would be better labeled as a re-tool, attempting to establish themselves as a true contender yet again in just one season.
As the buzz builds around Johnson, next month's trade deadline will be paramount for the franchise's future.
