Report: Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith Set to Play Sunday vs. Bucks
After regaining Day'Ron Sharpe in Dec. 2's lopsided loss to the Chicago Bulls, the Brooklyn Nets have more reinforcements on the way.
Per Erik Slater, Dorian Finney-Smith is "not on the Nets’ injury report and will return tomorrow vs. Milwaukee."
The veteran three-and-D forward had missed the last four games but will suit up for the first time since Brooklyn's road triumph over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 27.
Through 15 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, Finney-Smith holds averages of 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds on 46.7% shooting.
While it likely isn't due to the 31-year-old's contributions, it is worth noting the Nets are 6-9 in games Finney-Smith plays. But a slew of other key injuries have certainly played a role in the sub-.500 record.
The announcement signals that help is coming while Brooklyn continues navigating injuries to Ziaire Williams, Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney.
"Defensively, he's guarded one through five, switching onto guards on the perimeter or matching up with centers amid injuries to Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe," Slater wrote.
The ClutchPoints insider also added that Finney-Smith owns a plus-18.7 net rating, the fourth highest leaguewide this season.
Even though the record suggests otherwise, Finney-Smith's impact is evident. If he truly was a hindrance to Brooklyn's performance, there wouldn't be a multiple playoff contenders who desire his services.
Much like Sharpe's return, it may take time for Finney-Smith to fully return to form. His first chance at doing so is tomorrow afternoon when the Nets take on the Bucks in a 3:30 p.m. home matchup.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.