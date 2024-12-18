Report: Nets Enter 'Exploratory' Talks to Land Michael Porter Jr.
Following a "sudden surge" of interest in trading for Zach LaVine, the Denver Nuggets appear to have shifted focus to the Brooklyn Nets' veteran forwards.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, conversations about a potential deal to bring Michael Porter Jr. to Brooklyn have reportedly begun.
"The Nuggets and Nets have held exploratory talks around a potential trade featuring Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson," Sidery wrote this morning on X. "Denver would also be trying to acquire another wing on Brooklyn’s roster in the same deal: Dorian Finney-Smith or Bojan Bogdanovic."
If these discussions continue developing, this would be a massive win for both sides.
While Brooklyn likely doesn't get the draft capital back that it desired in any deal for Johnson or Finney-Smith, packaging the two together for Porter negates the lack of picks.
And the potential acquisition of the 26-year-old sharpshooter likely doesn't move the needle enough to force the Nets back outside of the draft lottery, as they'd be forced to part with their primary scorer and wing defender in the deal.
From a financial standpoint, it makes complete sense, and from a fit standpoint, it makes complete sense.
When comparing Porter and Johnson's stats, they're nearly identical. The only major difference is that the former averages three more rebounds per night, while the latter is shooting 5% higher from beyond the arc.
Seeing the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft team up with Cam Thomas would create one of professional basketball's top offensive duos while creating an extremely entertaining product as Brooklyn navigates year one of its complete rebuild.
