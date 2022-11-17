Report: Nets Held Players-Only Meeting About Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons dialogue seems to be never-ending. On one end, people should have patience for a player who was out of the league for over a season. On the other end, he just doesn't seem like he wants to score the ball anymore. According to a report from Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets held a players-only meeting regarding Simmons.

According to the report, the team's level of frustration with Ben Simmons bubbled after his performance in a loss to the Indiana Pacers. It was actually one of the better games Simmons played this season, putting up: 9 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block. Simmons reportedly took the meeting with a positive attitude and wanted to build from it.

“I get (the skepticism), but I think the one thing with me is that I’m a competitor," Simmons said. "I want to win and play. So I’m gonna do what I can to get out there.”

One thing that should be understood is that Ben Simmons isn't the root issue of all the Brooklyn Nets' problems. Players Patty Mills and Joe Harris aren't quite what they used to be, Kyrie Irving has caused dysfunction, and the players were no longer listening to Steve Nash. The team simply just isn't as good as they previously were, but at the same time, Ben Simmons needs to be better.

