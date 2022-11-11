Skip to main content
Report: Nets not Planning to Trade Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving

The Nets want to give Jacque Vaughn a chance to coach the team.

The Brooklyn Nets looked like they were on the verge of completely blowing the team up, but it seems like that may not be the case anymore. According to a report from Ian Begley of SNY, the Nets want to give Jacque Vaughn a chance to coach the Brooklyn Nets before tearing it all down.

"One person in touch with the club in the wake of the Vaughn decision said some Nets decision-makers want to give the 47-year-old an earnest chance to win with Durant and the rest of the roster," Begley reported. "They don't have any set plans to tear the roster down and start over."

Based on the statement of Nets owner Joe Tsai, it looks like the Nets are moving toward Kyrie Irving returning to the team. While Irving may not return as early as the Lakers game, it definitely looks like signs are progressing toward a return. The Nets have been winning games and trending in the right direction since Irving's departure from the team, and will only get even better once he returns. 

Giving Jacque Vaughn a chance to coach the team is definitely the right decision to make. It's very clear that the Nets have a newly rejuvenated sense of energy and morale. Winning cures all problems, and the team is currently winning with Vaughn.

