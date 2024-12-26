Report: Nets to Miss Ziaire Williams Again in Matchup vs. Bucks
Amid an uninspiring 2-6 stretch since Ziaire Williams suffered a knee injury in Dec. 1's loss to the Orlando Magic, the Brooklyn Nets will once again be without the 23-year-old for tomorrow night's road matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Per Erik Slater's X account, Williams and Cam Thomas will sit out while Dorian Finney-Smith and Ben Simmons each carry a "questionable" designation.
Acquired back on July 19 in exchange for Mamadi Diakite, Nemanja Dangubić and a second-round pick, Brooklyn's offseason addition had been averaging career-highs of 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game to go along with 40.3% shooting prior to the injury.
Yesterday, Nets Head Coach Jordi Fernandez offered an update regarding Williams' status.
“[Thomas is] doing great, as well as Ziaire. They played five-on-five today, and did a great job,” Fernandez said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “So we’ll see how they feel after. And you know that’s part of the process that they’re in right now. It seems like they’re getting close.”
In the wake of Williams' injury, the results have been lackluster at best. Brooklyn has struggled mightily on both ends, an issue that could quickly be solved upon the former lottery selection's return to the lineup.
Through 21 appearances, the versatile wing proved to be a perfect fit for Fernandez's up-tempo play style. Following a near-month-long rehab, the organization hopes Williams will be able to once again seamlessly fit into the Nets' system heading into the new year.
Brooklyn takes on Milwaukee tomorrow at 8 p.m. EST.
