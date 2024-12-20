Report: OKC Thunder Showing 'Potential Interest' in Nets' Cam Johnson
In his last six appearances, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson is averaging a staggering 24.2 points per game.
Amid Cam Thomas' hamstring injury, the 28-year-old sharpshooter has emerged as the Nets' primary scoring option, and his performances of late are stirring up interest from a slew of title contenders.
Specifically, the Oklahoma City Thunder, per NBA Insider Jake Fischer.
"I have heard Cam Johnson potentially having interest from OKC, I have heard that," Fischer said on Bleacher Report's "Ask an Insider" segment. "That is one thing I will say before we get out of here."
This news comes just three days after Sam Vecenie of The Athletic revealed Brooklyn doesn't have clear intentions regarding Johnson's future.
“The only question here is regarding whether the Nets decide to actually move him,” he wrote. “Expect at least a first-rounder and a good prospect, if not just two first-rounders outright. Otherwise, they can just keep him.”
If Thunder GM Sam Presti truly wants to add Johnson to Oklahoma City's stacked core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and eventually Chet Holmgren, he must reach the Nets' asking price.
There's no shortage of draft capital on the Thunder's front, and its array of young assets could make any trade package even more enticing.
Cason Wallace, Nikola Topic or Ousmane Dieng are all pieces Brooklyn could consider, especially with the proper number of draft picks attached.
The Golden State Warriors are another franchise who've shown high interest in adding Johnson, potentially creating a full-fledged bidding war for the 6-foot-8 sniper.
