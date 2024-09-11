Reports: Nets Have 'High Asking Price' For Cameron Johnson
The Brooklyn Nets have been rumored to trade veteran Cameron Johnson since the organization moved Mikal Bridges for multiple first-round picks, igniting the team's rebuild. Over the summer, the Nets were rumored to be in talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Sacramento Kings, among other teams. Still, alas, Johnson and other veterans remain on the roster.
A report came out recently that might answer the question as to why Brooklyn can't move Johnson. In an article discussing the rumors of Jimmy Butler coming to the Nets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post mentioned that the Nets have had a high price for Johnson, the reason why he's still in Brooklyn.
"BA personnel who spoke with The Post said the Nets have had consistently high trade demands for Johnson, which would explain his continued presence on the roster," Lewis said. "Asked earlier this offseason how he fits into the new plans of GM Sean Marks, Johnson answered, 'Still trying to figure it out. Still trying to figure it out.'"
Johnson averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists last season, playing 58 games. The 28-year-old is one of the better 3&D players in the NBA, and that combined with his age makes him a valuable piece for many playoff teams.
Johnson is set to make $23.6 million this season, the second year of his four-year, $94.5 million deal. That deal was signed with Brooklyn in the 2023 offseason, shortly after he was traded to the Nets from the Phoenix Suns.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.