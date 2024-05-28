Revising the Brooklyn Nets' Draft Day Trades Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft
As the 2024 NBA Draft rapidly approaches on June 26, let’s revisit three instances since 2019 when the Brooklyn Nets got on the phone for trade negotiations the day of the draft.
On draft day in 2021, the Nets traded Landry Shamet for Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Shamet thrived in Brooklyn as a reliable role player, capable of extending his range and defending at a high level. Later into the night, the Nets would draft North Carolina’s Day’Ron Sharpe.
On the day of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Nets were active yet again. They traded for the No. 57 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Reggie Perry, and acquired Landry Shamet and Bruce Brown in a three-team trade with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers. The Pistons would acquire Saadiq Bey, the No. 19 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, along with Dzanan Musa and Jaylen Hands. Los Angeles would walk away from the deal with Luke Kennard, Justin Patton, the No. 55 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft Jay Scrubb, three second-round draft picks from Detroit and a 2023 second-round pick via Portland.
In 2019, Brooklyn did not draft all night, but sent the No. 27 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Clippers for a 2020 first-round pick and a second-round pick. At the time, the Nets were clearing up cap space for the free agency window.
Whether the Nets make any moves in the trade market leading up until the 2024 NBA Draft still remains to be seen, as well as the chances of the Nets making any moves in the trade market the day of the 2024 NBA Draft.
