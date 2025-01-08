Rival Teams Expect Different Package for Cameron Johnson Despite Nets' Asking Price
As each day passes, the noise surrounding Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson on the NBA trade market seems to grow louder. The Nets are actively shopping the veteran in what should be a lucrative return.
Averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 49.6% shooting from the field and 43.6% from deep, Johnson is having a career year at 28 years old. He's a near-perfect addition for any playoff team, as he can fit into multiple offensive roles while providing good defense on the other end.
The Nets got a bit of a disappointing return after trading their other two veterans, Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith. While they have also been having impressive seasons, Brooklyn could not come away with even a single first-round pick, settling for a haul of second-round picks and salary filler. The hope is that the return for Johnson will make up for that.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Nets are asking for two first-round picks for Johnson. There is no specification on the pick range or the year of the pick. However, rival teams believe Brooklyn will end up taking a young, promising player and one first-round pick instead.
The return isn't so drastic, considering the player would be young on the scale of an NBA career, regardless if it's a draft pick or a promising player already in the league. However, a 'top prospect' also has a wide range of outcomes.
Whether or not the Nets take one package or the other, it's still a good return for Johnson. Sidery reported on Dec. 21 that up to 10 teams inquired about the forward, and that number could have gone up since then. This will likely turn into a bidding war that only ends well for the Nets.
