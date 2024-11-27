Rumor: Lakers in 'Constant Contact' with Nets Regarding Veteran Wing
Amid their surprising 8-10 start, the first in-season transaction from the Brooklyn Nets may come to fruition soon.
Per Anthony F. Irwin of Clutch Points, the Los Angeles Lakers have been in "constant contact" with Brooklyn throughout the 2024-25 campaign surrounding veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
The Lakers insider also added that Los Angeles' interest dates back as far as last season.
Finney-Smith has long been subject to trade rumors since the Nets parted with Mikal Bridges. The 31-year-old is averaging 10.8 points per game while shooting a career-high 41% from beyond the arc.
He's the quintessential veteran for any franchise hoping to compete for a championship, a title the Lakers often hold. Whenever an intriguing name becomes available, Los Angeles and General Manager Rob Pelinka are typically rumored to be in the mix.
It appears the same applies for Finney-Smith.
Given Brooklyn's unexpected success, a slew of moves could be on the horizon. Many assumed year one of the Nets' rebuild was meant to generate a top draft choice, but nearly a quarter of the way through the season now seems a far-fetched desire.
Brooklyn's simply too good at the moment to compete with the likes of the Washington Wizards for a chance to draft either Cooper Flagg or Ace Bailey.
Dealing Finney-Smith may improve the Nets' odds of adding a top prospect, but if the last two games are any indicator, they've proven the veteran's absence doesn't translate to losses.
The Lakers rarely acquire the player they're "rumored" to be interested in, but Irwin's intel provides Brooklyn with an instant trade partner should General Manager Sean Marks decide to start working the phones.
