Rumor: Nets' Bogdanovic to Sit Out Petrovic Commemorative Game
Slated to kick off his Brooklyn Nets reunion (for now) at training camp this fall, Bojan Bodganovic was supposed to take the court for the first time since undergoing two surgeries in Croatia. The veteran forward had committed to take part in his home country's honoring of one of basketball's legends, who coincidentally was a Net himself. To commemorate Drazen Petrovic's 60th birthday, Bogdanovic and other Croatian nationals agreed to participate in an exhibition game against other Europeans.
While still scheduled to attend, NetsDaily has received word that Bogdanovic will be sidelined.
"Told that while Bojan Bogdanovic will honor Drazen Petrovic at Sept. 5 game in Zagreb, he will not play in the game," the outlet announced on X.
Back in late April, the 35-year-old underwent wrist and foot surgery that held him out of the New York Knicks' playoff run. It appears the rehab process may not be as far along as originally thought, because Bogdanovic surely would have competed to honor Petrovic had he been physically able to.
The storyline now shifts to whether he will be ready to go come October. There has been much speculation whether Bogdanovic will be on Brooklyn's opening day roster, but if the wrist/foot problems persist, the list of suitors will be thin. The Nets will have some roster maneuvering to do should he not be dealt, putting general manager Sean Marks in a tricky situation.
