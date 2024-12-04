Rumor: Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe Generating Interest From Multiple Teams
It only took one game for the rumors surrounding Day'Ron Sharpe's future with the Brooklyn Nets to emerge.
Following his season debut, a four-point, two-rebound performance, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype announced a slew of playoff hopefuls have interest in the backup big man.
"With Noah Clowney out for at least a couple of weeks with a sprained ankle, it’s an opportunity for the 23-year-old Sharpe to jump back into the rotation immediately," Scotto wrote.
"Sharpe, who’s eligible for restricted free agency this summer, is being monitored by the Grizzlies, Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers, and Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype," he continued.
The Nets opting to deal half of their center room after months of buzz regarding their valuable veteran pieces would be quite the twist.
Amid a surprisingly competitive start to the 2024-25 campaign, it seems far more likely Brooklyn will choose to move one of Dennis Schröder, Dorian Finney-Smith or Cam Johnson versus a promising young five-man.
But Sharpe wasn't the only Net mentioned in Scotto's piece. Bojan Bogdanovic, acquired from the New York Knicks in July's Mikal Bridges trade, could also generate intrigue come midseason.
"NBA executives around the league expect the Nets to showcase Bogdanovic before the trade deadline and believe he could be worth a second-round pick if he looks healthy," he wrote.
A departure of the 35-year-old seems far more possible, given Brooklyn's current timeline. It is the time to stock young talent and trim older veterans is now, especially if General Manager Sean Marks has his eyes on a top prospect in this summer's draft.
