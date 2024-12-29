Rumor: Nets to Exchange Dorian Finney-Smith for John Kochar?
Since Nov. 20, the Memphis Grizzlies have looked the part of a true title contender.
They're 14-3 over their last 17 games, dominating the opposition through a core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Zach Edey.
In an attempt to further bolster its already stacked roster, Memphis has expressed interest in Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Grizzlies are "a team to watch" amid countless rumors regarding the Nets' veteran wings.
Should this rumor become a reality, it would align with Evan Sidery's Christmas Eve declaration that Brooklyn appears to be a suitor for Memphis' John Konchar.
Finney-Smith and Konchar's contracts are not a perfect match financially, likely forcing the Western Conference powerhouse to attach Luke Kennard's $9.2 million salary to make the trade work.
The Nets have been reluctant to move Finney-Smith for a less-than-ideal package and a combo of just Konchar and Kennard would not generate the value Brooklyn has been seeking.
Thus, the Grizzlies would almost certainly need to add draft capital on top of the two players, but how sought after would Memphis' pick be?
Presently sitting at 22-10, Morant and company have shown no signs of slowing down, and Bane is their only key player over 25 years of age.
This could allow a third team to enter the transaction, providing the Nets with the capital they've been after while gaining either Konchar, Kennard or one of Brooklyn's veterans in return.
There will be much to unpack before any deal is agreed upon, but the timing of Stein and Sidery's reports appear to be more than just a coincidence.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.