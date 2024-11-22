Should Nets Trade Cam Thomas?
The Brooklyn Nets have one of the league's best scorers in Cam Thomas, but as an impending free agent, it may be in the best interest of the team to trade him before he gets a chance to hit the open market.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the Nets should at least explore trades for Thomas before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
"Outside teams are more reluctant than ever to tender offer sheets, and next summer's salary-cap climate isn't conducive to a reversal. But a 23-year-old clearing 20 points per game on climbing efficiency and not-so-simple usage will cost a pretty penny to retain even without a rival market," Favale writes. "If the Nets aren't prepared to bankroll a much more expensive version of Thomas, they should move him rather than risk his next contract aging into a non-asset."
Thomas has great value for a rookie deal, but things might change on an expensive one. If the Nets want to rebuild, they will want to have as much cap space possible to sign free agents and clear the board for potential trade targets.
That being said, having a player on a hefty contract could allow the Nets to make trades with Thomas for better assets down the road.
Either way, the Nets have a difficult decision in the next few months regarding their young shooting guard.
