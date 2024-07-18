Should the Brooklyn Nets Bring back Spencer Dinwiddie?
The 2024 offseason is still underway with various free agents who are still available to sign. One free agent that the Brooklyn Nets are already familiar with is Spencer Dinwiddie.
After being acquired in a midseason trade with the Washington Wizards two seasons ago, Dinwiddie found himself going to the Western Conference Finals with the Dallas Mavericks, but losing to the Golden State Warriors who were the eventual Champions.
Dinwiddie, 31, averaged 17.1 points per game on 40.4 percent accuracy from three. The Mavericks would then trade him to the Nets before the trade deadline in 2023 to acquire Kyrie Irving.
Last season, Dinwiddie continued to show what he could do when not playing a limited role. The former Nets guard put up 12.6 points on 39% shooting from the field and six rebounds before getting traded to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline yet again. He finished the year with the Los Angeles Lakers after being waived by the Raptors. In 28 games for the Lakers, Dinwiddie only averaged 6.8 points.
At this stage in the former Nets guard's career, it's clear that he is looking for that first championship more than ever before. If he does come back to Brooklyn, the biggest factor would be the relationship he already has with the franchise and the community.
