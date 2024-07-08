Should the Brooklyn Nets Enter the Brandon Ingram Sweepstakes?
The acquisition of Dejounte Murray this offseason has put a lot of things up for speculation on what direction the New Orleans Pelicans may take moving forward. As for the Brooklyn Nets, trading away Mikal Bridges this offseason has also done the same. However, getting back a load of future draft picks in return to build on a squad full of youthful players could open up possibilities for an established All-Star player like Brandon Ingram.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, trade talks have "intensified" amidst recent trade rumors that the Pelicans are shopping the forward for a potential trade. "The contract extension terms his camp had hoped for are not forthcoming from the Pelicans, there has likewise been an exploration of trade options," said Stein regarding the Pelicans star's contract negotiation with New Orleans.
In a mock trade scenario, the Nets could attempt to trade Ben Simmons for Ingram. The two players have similar contracts at the moment with both expiring at the end of next season. If the Pelicans aren't willing to offer Ingram the max his camp is more than likely trying to get, if this trade swap were to happen, Simmons could finish the last remaining year of his max contract playing for New Orleans instead of Brooklyn. Also, the negotiations for his next contract wouldn't be as demanding as Ingram's. The Nets would assuredly have to attach more assets to Simmons in order to get the deal done, but it would be worth it to bring back a potential star.
The pressure would then be on the Nets to offer Ingram a more convincing contract to stay once his contract expires, which could suit as something they should definitely go for. The forward is one of the best at creating his own shots and he can play off the ball too. Ingram has averaged at least 20 points in the past five seasons along with at least five rebounds and four assists.
Another bright spot would be what an advantage having him in the Playoffs could be. Although the Nets already have several great scorers, adding one with Ingram's caliber of talent would make it easier for them, especially going into a playoff series where the defense will be more intense. Plus, at this point in Simmons' career, he has not developed a consistent jumper from three. Ingram immediately brings more spacing to Brooklyn which opens up so much more for others offensively.
