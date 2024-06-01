Should the Brooklyn Nets Trade into Draft, Gamble on Bronny James?
The Brooklyn Nets can attempt to bring back the hype that once lingered when Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant played for the team.
Nets general manager Sean Marks has said recently he intends to trade into the 2024 NBA Draft should a prospect drop to the right position. And Brooklyn could undoubtedly restore some of that hype by taking a gamble on guard Bronny James, the son of superstar Lebron James.
In ESPN's latest mock draft, James is expected to go No. 52, and he just recently impressed at the NBA Combine. While James is a player with solid court vision, a good feel for the game, quickness, excellent leaping ability, a three-point threat, a pesky defender and someone who brings tons of extra excitement to any arena, he struggled to put everything together in his time with USC.
Still, teams like Los Angeles and Phoenix could look to take him in the first in hopes of keeping or landing LeBron.
Should he end up falling to the second round as projected, the Nets could swoop in and add his talents for a relatively cheap fee.
Owner Joe Tsai recently went to the J.P. Morgan’s Global China Summit in Shanghai to make a public statement on the Nets leaning towards a "revamp" for next season. And James could certainly add to that revamp.
