Steve Nash Provides Injury Updates On Joe Harris and Seth Curry

© Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Nash provided updates on Joe Harris (left ankle - injury management) and Seth Curry (left ankle - injury recovery).

Nets head coach, Steve Nash provided updates on Joe Harris and Seth Curry prior to Thursday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks in Brooklyn. 

Joe Harris (left ankle - injury management) will rest for the matchup against the Maverick. Nash wants to preserve the longest-tenured Net in the early part of the season but does expect him to play Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers. 

The Nets head coach believes the foot soreness Harris was dealing with - soreness that cost the sharpshooter missing the final three preseason games and the season opener - is behind him. The decision to rest Harris is simply precautionary. 

“Yeah, Joe should play Saturday," Nash said pregame. "Right now it’s just managing the surgery, not the most recent kind of foot soreness stuff that I think we’re hoping we’re behind or past, you know it’s really just trying to preserve him here early in the season where we don’t want to expose him to back to backs when he’s coming off a serious ankle surgery.”

Meanwhile, Curry practiced with the Nets NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, Thursday before being recalled to join the team in Brooklyn to watch the game from the bench in street clothes. Nash disclosed that the guard came out of the practice "good" and he is nearing a return. His return against the Pacers Saturday night is likely but dependent on how he feels Friday. 

"Yeah, good. He's getting closer," Nash said. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow and evaluate him then." 

