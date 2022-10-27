Steve Nash Provides Injury Updates On Joe Harris and Seth Curry

Nets head coach, Steve Nash provided updates on Joe Harris and Seth Curry prior to Thursday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks in Brooklyn.

Joe Harris (left ankle - injury management) will rest for the matchup against the Maverick. Nash wants to preserve the longest-tenured Net in the early part of the season but does expect him to play Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The Nets head coach believes the foot soreness Harris was dealing with - soreness that cost the sharpshooter missing the final three preseason games and the season opener - is behind him. The decision to rest Harris is simply precautionary.

“Yeah, Joe should play Saturday," Nash said pregame. "Right now it’s just managing the surgery, not the most recent kind of foot soreness stuff that I think we’re hoping we’re behind or past, you know it’s really just trying to preserve him here early in the season where we don’t want to expose him to back to backs when he’s coming off a serious ankle surgery.”

Meanwhile, Curry practiced with the Nets NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, Thursday before being recalled to join the team in Brooklyn to watch the game from the bench in street clothes. Nash disclosed that the guard came out of the practice "good" and he is nearing a return. His return against the Pacers Saturday night is likely but dependent on how he feels Friday.

"Yeah, good. He's getting closer," Nash said. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow and evaluate him then."

Related Articles

Steve Nash and Kevin Durant Speak On Nash's Ejection

Injury Report: Joe Harris To Rest Against Dallas Mavericks

Ja Morant Reveals How He Baited Ben Simmons Into Fouling Out

Kevin Durant Calls Ja Morant Future Face Of The NBA