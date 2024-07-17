Summer Nets Show Resiliency in Comeback Win Against Knicks
In their third Las Vegas Summer League matchup, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks 92-85 Tuesday evening in an incredible comeback victory. The Knicks led by as many as 21 points in the second quarter, and while the Nets' defense wasn't necessarily poor in the first half, their offense couldn't get it going until the end of the half. The late-quarter run and a big second half allowed the Nets to pull away with the win.
Brooklyn was led by Jalen Wilson's 27 points and five assists. The 23-year-old shot 8-for-16 from the field, and went 5-of-10 from deep. His performance was capped off with a dagger three to seal the victory.
Wilson shined in the Nets' summer league opener, and now has two 20-point games as Brooklyn moves to 2-1. The biggest takeaway from his game is that he feels more comfortable, especially with his scoring. His deep ball is looking crisp but he's also developing the ability to spark the fastbreak, taking the ball coast-to-coast on rebounds.
Jacob Gilyard has an incredible seven steals to go along with 13 points. The 5-foot-8 point guard was a pest on New York's Tyler Kolek and Duane Washington Jr. Kolek had just six points, and Washington Jr. had five turnovers. Most of this disruption was due to the defense of Gilyard, on or off the ball.
Summer league head coach Steven Hetzel was especially impressed with the team's effort and hustle, as well as their ability to respond to challenges.
The Nets take on the Orlando Magic in their fourth summer league matchup Thursday, at 8 PM ET on NBA TV.
