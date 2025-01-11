Surprise East Team Is a Flexible Trade Partner for Nets’ Cameron Johnson
The Brooklyn Nets already have an extremely robust trade market for forward Cameron Johnson. At 28 years old, Johnson is having a career year, averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 49.6% shooting from the field and 43.6% from three.
Nearly half of the league has inquired about or is reported to have shown interest in Johnson, with all of the teams being either playoff or title contenders. This means the race for the veteran will likely turn into a bidding war, making things lucrative for the Nets.
One surprise team to watch for the forward is the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are emerging as a potential buyer on the trade market amid their surprise start at 19-19. Sitting as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, Detroit has a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
It's not just the record that makes the Pistons a contender for Johnson. Jaden Ivey recently went down with a broken fibula, meaning Detroit needs a high-scoring veteran like Johnson to bolster the rotation. The team ranks 17th in both offensive and defensive rating, and the 28-year-old can help with both of those lingering concerns.
The Pistons have the most flexibility of any NBA team ahead of the trade deadline despite being a postseason contender. They are $44 million under the luxury tax and able to take on any sort of salary, but according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps, will be "judicious" in spending after a change in direction. A trade for Johnson is entirely possible with Detroit's flexibility, as he's a low-risk, high-reward player for the system.
Keep in mind that there are no reports of Detroit being in talks with Brooklyn, but anything is possible given the Pistons' needs. With the number of teams that have inquired about Johnson, Detroit could be one of interest.
