NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio rightfully blasts Nets for getting coronavirus tests while thousands in still public go untested

Rick Laughland

Four players, including Kevin Durant tested positive for COVID-19, but the real story was the response New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had when he got wind of the news. 

“We wish them a speedy recovery,” de Blasio tweeted. “But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested.

“Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick.”

The Nets fired back at by issuing a statement to ESPN that read: 

“Using the test results, we were able to take immediate precautions and strictly isolate the players who tested positive,” the statement continued. “If we had waited for players to exhibit symptoms, they might have continued to pose a risk to their family, friends and the public. Our hope is that by drawing attention to the critical need for testing asymptomatic positive carriers, we can begin to contain the spread and save lives.”

The Nets are missing the underlying point that when there are thousands of people exhibiting symptoms that aren't 20-something or 30-something professional athletes that they should take priority over them. 

The public health crisis shouldn't favor the wealthy, but instead the sick. Brooklyn's point about containing the spread of the virus is understandable, but for elderly people that are symptomatic, they should be at a higher priority to be tested.

Even though the Nets insists they paid a private company to administer the testing, this is not a good look for the organization as many individuals and families in the United States don't have access to those same resources. 

Only one of the four players that tested positive showed any symptoms and Kevin Durant, who was one of the players who tested positive, insisted that he was doing fine. 

In a culture that revolves around celebrities in sports, television and movies, the coronavirus outbreak is a time when all citizens should be concerned about each other's welfare to prevent the spread. 

