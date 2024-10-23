The Brooklyn Nets Should Consider a Lonnie Walker IV Reunion
The 2024-25 preseason displayed the Brooklyn Nets' evident lack of backcourt depth. Outside of Ben Simmons, Dennis Schröder, Cam Thomas and Shake Milton, the current roster doesn't boast many alternatives. As injury insurance, a reunion with former Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV could be the solution.
The 2023-24 season saw Walker average 9.7 points per contest on 42.3% shooting, but a sour relationship with the previous coaching staff forced the 25-year-old guard into free agency. He signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the reigning champion Boston Celtics on Aug. 28, but was subsequently waived on Oct. 19.
With Jordi Fernandez now installed as Brooklyn's lead man, the tensions that rose towards the end of last season could be dissolved. If Walker can't find a home soon, the Nets may be his best option.
Former Duke star Dariq Whitehead, while extremely talented, hasn't yet experienced the average NBA rookie's growing pains due to missing almost the entirety of his first professional campaign. The addition of Walker would allow Fernandez to take his time with Whitehead's development.
Rekindling a relationship with the veteran, especially under Fernandez, could begin to salvage Walker's value. Boston's already-stacked roster didn't have any room for him, but he's simply too talented to be available.
The move wouldn't thrust the Nets into the playoff picture, protecting their likely high draft pick in 2025, but it would provide Brooklyn with another potentially coveted depth piece to flip come February's trade deadline.
It would take some serious roster maneuvering from general manager Sean Marks, but could provide high benefits for the future of the organization's rebuild.
