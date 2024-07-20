The Nets Have Their Guy as Jordi Fernandez Impresses Versus France
Rather than wait for the new season to start, Jordi Fernandez has found early ways to show great things to come in his first season as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets without the Summer League. Steve Hetzel, the head coach of the Nets in the Summer League, and Brooklyn continue to shine in Las Vegas, recently picking up a crucial victory over the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, Fernandez is coaching Canada for the Olympics.
Yesterday, the Canadians had a convincing 85-73 win over France and dominated from start to finish. The Frenchmen are one of the favorites to win Gold in Paris because not only are they the hosts, but they have arguably their best team of all time. Given Canada is without Andrew Wiggins and Zach Edey, the team's odds of taking home Gold inevitably went down because those were two players who would have played key roles in their rotation. However, with Fernandez at the wheel, the team has adapted. Not only that, but this convincing victory by double-digits versus one of the favorites is impressive despite the game just being a friendly exhibition.
Considering all the offseason moves the Nets have made so far, losing out on players who were going to also have key roles in the rotation is going to force Fernandez to adapt to a new system upon the start of the new campaign. With the Nets head coach showcasing just what he can do in that situation on the world stage already, that is certainly a great sign moving forward. It's safe to say the Nets have their guy.
